Entertainment & The Law: When you catch your spouse cheating…

By Charity M. Ngabirano

“Last week, we witnessed an incident where a shameful matter of adultery, a purely civil matter, was criminalised and responded to by inspector of police Julius Ogwang of Kira Road Police Station. The two victims, DJ Casmir and his female partner, were arrested and interrogated on camera, in a manner that violated their privacy. “Adultery is no longer a criminal offence in our country. Therefore, criminalising it, is an act of unprofessionalism and abuse of authority, which the force cannot tolerate,” Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said on Monday. According to Enanga, Ogwang would be charged with discreditable conduct, which upon conviction, can lead to a dismissal from the force. However, it was not the arrest of Ogwang that shocked people, but the fact that adultery, which is sexual intercourse with another person who is not one’s spouse, was not a criminal offence.

They thought that the Police had the powers to deal with this ‘offence’. Now the same Police has come out and asked them not to run to them when a spouse sleeps with another person who is not their spouse. Following Enanga’s statement, in a video that has caused public outcry, many netizens vowed to take the law into their hands since the “the Police cannot help them.” Adultery is a sensitive topic that brings out all kinds of emotions, leaving little room for reason. When someone cheats on you, it is very hard to just sit back and watch, and accept them back just like that. So that’s why many would, out of anger, run to police, after deliberately restraining themselves from hurting the one who hurt them. Although it is emotionally draining to process and close to impossible for many to believe, the law provides clearly that adultery is not a criminal offence in Uganda, as re-echoed by Police spokesperson Fred Enanga. One cannot be imprisoned or fined because they cheated.

Why adultery is no longer a criminal offence

Adultery used to be a criminal offence in Uganda until 2007 when it was scrapped following a landmark court decision that found the law on adultery discriminative against women and inconsistent with the Constitution. Section 154 of the Penal Code then stated that it was an offence for a married woman to have sex with another man, married or unmarried. However, it did not show anywhere that it was a crime for a married man to have sex with another woman. An aggrieved husband would be compensated, but a woman whose husband cheated got nothing. The Constitution stands for equality before the law. Therefore this law on adultery was on the off-side. In that regard, therefore, adultery in Uganda is no longer a criminal offence that requires the involvement of the Police.

Is it legal for someone to take the law into their hands over a cheating spouse?

The legal effects of marriage are the status of being married, the legal fiction of becoming one person, the right to use the husband’s name, right to conjugal rights, the right to live together, right to maintenance, and right to matrimonial confidence, among others.

Paying someone’s bride price does not mean that you can do with them whatever you so wish. There is a wrong perspective by some men that marrying someone gives you the right to beat them up, stop them from working etc.

You might have seen the viral video of a man beating up a woman and nearly undressing her over adultery. These actions are all fuelled by patriarchy, but they are legally wrong because the Constitution, which is the supreme law of this land, gives each and every individual rights that should not be taken away by another person unless otherwise.

Steps to be taken by a spouse who has been cheated on

As earlier stated, adultery is not a criminal offence and thus no criminal proceedings can be instituted against anyone because they cheated.

Mediation/divorce

Adultery can be used as a ground to petition court for divorce. This will be a civil matter, not a criminal matter. In all civil matters, the courts first give the parties a chance to sort their issues through mediation, and the case proceeds to the next stage of court hearing only if the mediation fails.

Courts are not quick to grant divorces and many people actually mend their issues at the mediation stage, through talking.

Separation

The parties may also mutually agree to separate and this is called separation by mutual agreement. Both parties agree to suspend their marital duties on agreed terms and it is usually in writing, providing for the agreement to live as if they weren’t married, who will remain in the matrimonial home and who leaves, custody of the children, rights to visit children, maintenance of the wife during separation and any temporary division of the property if need be. They may even decide to stay in the same house, but live as if not married.

Judicial separation

This is done by applying to court and adultery is a ground for judicial separation. The other grounds are cruelty and desertion without reasonable excuse for two years or upwards (Section 14 of the Divorce Act).

Damages for adultery

According to Section 21 of the Divorce Act, a husband may petition for damages from any person on the ground of his having committed adultery with his wife. This claim may be made in a petition for judicial separation, or a petition for that purpose only.

Marital cases were Police can be involved

Enanga on Monday clarified that the role of the police in civil conflicts, complaints and disagreements, is to protect life and property.

However, he said there are other circumstances where victimised married persons can report their matters to Police. “These include complaints of elopement, where one elopes with a married person and stays with them, trafficking in persons, where a person uses their power or positions of superiority and takes advantage of the victim’s vulnerability or disability, and under domestic violence, where the victim is tortured physically or emotionally by the sexual behaviour of a married partner,” Enanga said.

The writer is an advocate

Note: The article is intended to provide information about general statements of law and is not intended to create an advocate-client relationship. Contact a lawyer on specific legal problems