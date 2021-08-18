Eric Omondi, Sauti Sol clash over Kenyan music industry

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan entertainers, comedian Eric Omondi and music group, Sauti Sol clashed on Sunday, (7 November) after the comedian claimed that the Kenyan music industry is dead because the artistes are no longer creative and want to personally breed new artistes.

He also added that the big-name Kenyan artistes were no longer respected outside the country. Instead of being made headline acts, they curtain raise for other African stars.

This got a number of Kenyan artistes boiling with rage. Sauti Sol’s Savara Mudigi and Bien Baraza reminded Omondi that he has lost focus because his comedy is also struggling. They went ahead to claim that his recent drama over child support with baby mama, Jacque Maribe over their seven-year-old son was for clout and the worst in regards to marketing.

On Twitter, Bien wrote: “What he does in the name of entertainment is shambolic. It is not good marketing either. It is clout chasing deadbeat clowning. That is not art. Our industry is in transition. We just got our groove back after a pandemic.”

Omondi hit Instagram on Sunday, (November 7) writing that since Sauti Sol, Bahati and Khaligraph Jones got married, their careers divorced them yet they are the only hope Kenya has.