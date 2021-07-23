Evelyn Lagu back from Turkey

By Paul Waiswa

Ailing singer turned actress Evelyn Lagu Nakabira also known as Evelyn love is finally back home. Lagu was late last month reported to be stuck in hospital in Turkey chocking on a $30,000 hospital bill.

According to her, she was rescued from the debt burden by two female Turkish nationals who through their foundation came and cleared the outstanding bills. Lagu who came back on Saturday night has told our pals that her health is deteriorating on addition to the hyped daily cost of living that includes medical checkups priced at sh70,000 to sh1m

Evelyn Lagu went to Turkey with the zeal of having a kidney transplant but doctors told her that her health condition could not support a transplant.

It is now close to two years since Lagu fell terribly ill. Let’s all keep praying for her to recover from the complications that have ruined her happiness through the period.

On how she affords getting the hiked Medical fares for checkups, Lagu attributed her current life status ti God saying, he has been on her side since day one and is the reason for her living.