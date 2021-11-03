Skip to content Skip to footer

Excitement as Fireboy DML’s concert inches closer

6 hours ago
By Karim Ssozi

Adedamola Adefolahan known as Fireboy DML a multi-talented Nigerian artist  is yet to touchdown in Uganda but his fans are already in hyperactive mode.

Kush Lounge located at Acacia Avenue witnessed  this giddy excitement as Guinness Uganda, the concert organizers in collaboration with Malembe Lifestyle, went a step closer to share in the joy and excitement for the upcoming concert by giving out tickets to lucky winners for the show that is slated for 30th April.

Fans won free tickets to the Fireboy DML concert slated for April 30 ( Photo: Karim Ssozi)

The night included entertainment from renown dancer and choreographer Mathew Nandala and his group who entertained revelers and guests at Kush by dancing to Fireboy’s music from his extensive catalog, an act that got revelers pumped and ready to go as they purchased tickets with some even having the lucky chance of winning tickets .

The excitement was palpable as fans turned up for Fireboy’s activation at Kush Lounge (Photo: Karim Ssozi)

“Fire boy is one of the most dynamic artists of this generation, a champ that has transcended borders at such a tender age in the musical industry, has endorsements from some to the biggest brands in the world like Guinness,” said Keith Malembe.

“I believe it just speaks for itself that he is the one we choose to bring out at a venue like the Cricket Oval,” he added. The black shines brightest bar storms are expected to happen in other bars.

