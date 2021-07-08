Express trophy award ceremony postponed

By Julius Senyimba

Vipers Sports Club won their fourth league title when the local governing body cancelled Uganda Premier League season when Covid19 knocked on Uganda’s door.

The Kitende side, Venoms were declared title winners, but up to date, they are yet to receive the title for custody purposes or photo opportunities, not even medals. The recently cancelled winners, Express Football Club were ready to warmly receive the said privileges if it was not for a postponement.

“The UPL secretariate informed the club CEO (Isaac Mwesigwa) about the change in date for the scientific trophy handover from Thursday July 8 to Tuesday July 13, we shall still honour the invite and go pick up the trophy on Tuesday because we are deserved winners,” Communications Manager Peter Tabu noted.

To the Venoms, this will be a bitter pill for them to swallow as they were declared winners, but never got a chance to keep the trophy or players take medals back home.

In short, at the moment when one thought Moses Magogo, the FUFA boss and his mentor Lawrence Mulindwa are slowly entering the same bed with the Cranes hosting games at Kitende, this happens!

In a normal world, at least medals to Vipers Sports Club who broke bones and sweat plasma on the pitch would be equivalent to a last minute equaliser.