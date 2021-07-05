Skip to content Skip to footer

Faded rapper Rocky Giant stuck in Rehab over Sh15m bill

14 hours ago
By Paul Waiswa
Ugandan faded rapper Fred Giriya popularly known as Rocky Giant who was put into Rehabilitation now for six months is stuck in the Mpererwe based rehabilitation hospital chocking on a sh15m bill.
The troubled rapper was sent to City Hope Rehabilitation  center located in Mpererwe, a city suburb.

According to his sibling, the bill has skyrocketed and they cannot afford. He is crying out to the public for help. He says that whereas the “Paka Last” singer is on a steady path to recovery after posting a clean bill of health, he cannot leave the rehab premises. Adding that he is now okay and free to come back home but he has debt burden of that much.
Various gurus in the circuit have been approached for support, with some fulfilling and others having pending pledges. For example, Afrigo Band director Moses Matovu and Gen Mega Dee contributed 150k and 340k respectively towards the cause while Bebe Cool, Balaam, Ragga Dee, among others are yet to honour their obligations.

