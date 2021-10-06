Falcons basketball club mocks Power

By Julius Senyimba

The Uganda basketball fraternity over the weekend witnessed top flight action at YMCA Court, Wandegeya, the venue of the ongoing Power Invitational Basketball Tournament.

In the first game, the UCU Canons entertained UPDF in a highly-contested battle, which ended 78-72 in favour of the university side.

Next on court was an old rivalry tournament featuring Falcons and Power basketball clubs. On paper, Power was a balanced and better team, but in such games, the one who pits on court counts most.

Power started strong and won the first quarter, but Falcons, a team that played without an outright point guard, fought tooth and nail to secure a 78-69 victory, thanks to the defence.

Falcons’ Gerald Ayiko was voted man of the match as his 18 points guided his side to success. In the first game, UCU’s Peter Sifuma was the star.

The sweet victory of Falcons saw wild celebrations, but the good thing was, even those who lost had a consolation in a crate of Club Beer, one of the partners. Each team was handed one after action.