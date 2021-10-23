Family confirms body recovered on Lake Victoria as that of missing Kyambogo student

By Charles Etukuri

The parents of Boniface Kimera, a fourth-year student of Kyambogo University whose body was found floating on Lake Victoria after he was reported missing, identified him at the mortuary in Mulago.

Kimera, who was studying automotive and power engineering at Kyambogo and was also an employee of Tata Motors, was reported missing on March 13,2022. Friends and family members resorted to social media to try and trace for him.

“Just in case you come across KIMERA BONIFACE our fellow student at Kyambogo University, call 0703366270, Please share this post so that we can find him, thank you!” Kyambogo University official posted on social media.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said Kimera’s body was recovered on Monday.

“On Monday, Elizabeth Barungi, a 53-year-old Chairperson LC1 Railway Quarters Luzira Parish, Nakawa Division in Kampala City, reported that there was a body found floating on the shores of Lake Victoria at Port Bell. Police responded and picked the body. The locals, however, identified the person as Komakech then. So when our detectives saw a poster circulating that it was the person that had disappeared recently, they got in touch with the parents,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that both the Police and parents went to Mulago and confirmed that the body they had recovered on Monday was that of Kimera.

Owoyesigyire also said they would investigate the circumstances under which Kimera went missing, only for his body to be recovered from Lake Victoria.