Family of Oulanyah’s late wife describe him as good husband

By Carol Kasujja Adii

The family of the late wife of Jacob Oulanyah have described the dead former Speaker as a good husband.

Dorothy Nangwale, the mother of Oulanyah’s children Harold Adiyu, Ezra Audu and Karen Atim, died in 2009.

The in-laws described Oulanyah as a man who never left them even when his wife died. They were speaking during the funeral held on Sunday, April 3, at his home in Muyenga, Kampala.

‘When our father died, he came and covered all the burial expense. He even completed the church project which dad was building,” said Suzan Nangwale, a sister of Dorothy.

“I am proud to stand here as a mother in this family. The Jacob I knew never shunned any responsibility. When our sister passed on, we thought that was the end of him with our family but he continued supporting us and also attending our family projects. He would attend our family gatherings and he remained close to us,” Suzan Nangwale said.

Rebecca Jiga, a sister of Dorothy, also said that they would stand with the children to make sure they stay united.

Norbert Jiga, a brother-in-law, said whenever they held family meetings, Oulanyah would let him speak first because he was the first to marry in the family. “That showed that the man had humility,” he said.

After the death of Dorothy, Oulanyah and Winnie Amoo tied the knot in 2013 at All saints Cathedral. They divorced in 2016, with Amoo accusing Oulanyah of not providing for their two children.

On June 12, 2021, Winnie, in her 40s, walked down the aisle with an American man, Derek Allison, 39.