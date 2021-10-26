Skip to content Skip to footer

Fan surprises Prince Omar on birthday

4 hours ago
By Mariam Nakalema

A fan surprised singer Umar Mukose aka Prince Omar with birthday cake at Millennium Terrace Hotel in Kamwokya, a city suburb, last week.

Michael Ssebamba, a comedian commonly known on TikTok as Mikeyseems2funny, clung to the Koona star, who turned 22, as he presented him with cake. You would think Mikey would at least invite people dear to his celebrity’s heart like his girlfriend who he flaunted in October for the birthday, but no. He only remembered to call journalists.

Prince Omar appreciated his fans and promised them to give them the best.
