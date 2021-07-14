Fans make love to my songs- Samah Sojah

By Hussein Kiganda

When you ask music fans about the best songs they would love to make love to, Trey Songz, “Neighbors Know My Name” (2009) …Teddy Pendergrass, “Close the Door” (1978) Destiny’s Child “Say My Name” (2009) will reel off tongues.

You might want to add Ugandan musician Samah Sojah to the list. Thrust on the scene during the Covid-19 era, he has enjoyed a fair play of limelight with his songs on replay.

His songs, “Kikondoolo” with Iryn Namubiru and ‘Njira love’ are majorly credited with catapulting him to fame. Now he has come up with an outrageous claim that his fans prefer to make love against the backdrop of his music! His other songs are “akaama” and , “akadde”

“I have quite a number of fans who follow me on all my platforms. What they all attest to is that I deliver good music. Some have confessed to me that they make love with my songs in the background as a ritual,” he tells The Kampala Sun.

Born Ivan Tony Kizito in 1998, he never knew he would end up doing music for one odd reason: He is a stutterer. He demystified that myth. Once he starts bellowing, the stuttering goes away.

“My mother once joked that rather than struggle communicating to them, I should just sing and the message will be delivered,” he recalls.

If Sama Sojah had followed his childhood talent, he would have been another Zahara Toto

“I was good at lugambo (gossip). I would report everything that happened at home. “He recalls.

Sama Sojah loved music a lot. He thinks he inherited the music gene from his father, a lay preacher. His favored genre was Lingala.

Sama Sojah attended Mubende Parents School for his primary level and Mt. St. Henry’s High School Mukono for his entire secondary school life. He then went to Makerere University and graduated in Bachelor of Arts in Music.