Fans storm Kyadondo for thrilling rugby action

59 mins ago
35Views 0Comments

By Ivan Kabuye

Kyadondo Rugby Grounds has become the place for weekend plot for rugby fans as the Nile Special Rugby League continues with thrilling action.

The fans filled up the grounds as Heathens crushed the visitors Rhinos on Saturday with 53-6 points at the end of the match.

The day began with a Uganda Rugby Union women 15’s league match that saw Swift Black pearls defeating Thunderbirds overwhelmingly with 41-14.

Fans celebrating a try made by Heathens as they crushed Rhinos at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds during the Nile Special Premier Rugby League. Photos by Ivan Kabuye
A Rhinos’ player running with the ball past Heathens’ players during Nile Special Premier Rugby League at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds 

In other games, Stanbic Pirates whipped Plascon Mongers 35-3 in Entebbe, while defending champions Kobs smashed Warriors 62-10 at Legends Rugby Grounds.  Buffaloes upset Hippos 160-11 as Rams beat Impis 9-7at Makerere.

The league continues on Saturday.

As the league table stands, Heathens are still topping the league with 29 points, just a point behind Stanbic Black Pirates.

Kobs are in the third place, followed by Mongers in fourth as Rhinos lay in the fifth place and Warriors at the bottom of the table.

 

 

