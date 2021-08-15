Fans storm Kyadondo for thrilling rugby action

By Ivan Kabuye

Kyadondo Rugby Grounds has become the place for weekend plot for rugby fans as the Nile Special Rugby League continues with thrilling action.

The fans filled up the grounds as Heathens crushed the visitors Rhinos on Saturday with 53-6 points at the end of the match.

The day began with a Uganda Rugby Union women 15’s league match that saw Swift Black pearls defeating Thunderbirds overwhelmingly with 41-14.

In other games, Stanbic Pirates whipped Plascon Mongers 35-3 in Entebbe, while defending champions Kobs smashed Warriors 62-10 at Legends Rugby Grounds. Buffaloes upset Hippos 160-11 as Rams beat Impis 9-7at Makerere.

The league continues on Saturday.

As the league table stands, Heathens are still topping the league with 29 points, just a point behind Stanbic Black Pirates.

Kobs are in the third place, followed by Mongers in fourth as Rhinos lay in the fifth place and Warriors at the bottom of the table.