Faridah Nakazibwe celebrates daughter’s milestone

5 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

TV personality Faridah Nakazibwe is over the moon after her daughter, Kinza Karungi was elected the head girl of Hillside Primary School, Naalya

Nakazibwe, who is her daughter’s number one fan, come out to share the good news about her daughter’s new achievement.

“Little Mama did it. We won. , I am Maama Head girl,” Faridah Nakazibwe excitedly shared the good news through her socials.

Apart from exhibiting her leadership capabilities at school, Kinza is also a social media influencer with a huge following.  She alongside her baby sister Aaliyah has already been influenced into music by singer Bruno K as the duo together with a friend dropping their first project with rapper St. Nellysade.

In similar news, Sentamu Kyagulanyi’s son, Shadrack Mbogo, scored a landslide victory as he was elected the new head prefect of the same school

Shadrack is the second child from the Kyagulanyi family to take on a leadership role.  His sister Shalom Namagembe was voted as Hillside Naalya Primary School Library Prefect in 2019.

 

 

