Faridah Nakazibwe gifts mum car on 60th birthday

20 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer.

While many in the corporate world have perfected the art of using flowery words and no money to celebrate milestones, NTV’s Faridah Nakazibwe is different.

To celebrate her mother’s 60th birthday, the Mwasuze Mutya host gave her Masaka-based mother, a Sienta of the UBL series.  The car, which is valued at sh23m on the car market, melted Faridah’s mum; she shed tears of joy and run out of superlatives praising her daughter.

It is not the first time Nakazibwe has gone out of her way to show her mother love. During her high octane romance with NRM’s Vice Chairperson Hajji Kigongo, she renovated her mum’s home to a tune of sh20m.

 

 

