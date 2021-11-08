Skip to content Skip to footer

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dead

2 hours ago
By Kampala Sun  Writer

American fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the founder of Off-White, has died at the age of 41.

According to the Off-White website, Virgil battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer – cardiac angiosarcoma – for two years.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art and culture,” the website stated.

Virgil influenced fashion trends the world over, including Uganda. Four years ago, replicas of his Off-White belts were all the rage among millennials here. He was French luxury house Louis Vuitton’s first black artistic director. He also received a Grammy nomination in 2011 for his work with American rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z.

Kanye West often referred to him as brother. Virgil was his groomsman at his 2014 wedding to Kim Kardashian.

The rapper dedicated his Sunday service to the designer, who is survived by a wife and two children.

Girls donning replica Off-white belts in Kampala in 2018

 

 

