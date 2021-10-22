Skip to content Skip to footer

“Fasting makes me sick” – Bebe Cool

2 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda
At this time when both Muslims and Christians are fasting, the public expects to see all musicians fasting and encouraging Ugandans to fast.
However, singer Bebe Cool (Moses Ssali) who is one of the Muslim musicians in Uganda seems not to be bothered by the month of Ramadan, claiming that he is not supposed to fast. Talking in an interview, the “wire wire” singer revealed that he becomes sick whenever he attempts to fast.
“I would also love to fast, but whenever it reaches 2:00PM in the afternoon, I get fever and become sick. So I find it hard to continue with my fast. And in Islam, a person who is affected by fasting is not supposed to fast…,” he said.
He has been criticized by various Muslims and Ugandans on social media who think that he should not have opened up on it because it would discourage his fans from fasting.
In Islam, Quran 31:6 which reads, “and of mankind is he who purchases idle talks (i.e. music, singing) to mislead (men) from the path of Allah…,” has been explained by several scholars of Islam as being against music. Basing on this, all musicians that are singing and performing in this month of Ramadhan could be in the same line with Bebe Cool.
