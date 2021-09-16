Fatboy stuns with weight loss transformation photos

By Ahmad Muto

Media Personality, James Onen is no

longer a Fatboy. The last few days, he has flooded social media with photos of his new look after undergoing a weight loss transformation. Juxtaposing photos of his old self with his latest paint a picture of a rather intense commitment to losing weight that he has finally achieved. Popular for polarising views on feminism, religion, gender and relationships, his diet was not entirely a secret. He espoused a keto diet and posted photos of his meals on social media many times encouraging his followers to try it out. Keto prohibits animal products, added sugar, processed foods focusing on low-carbohydrate vegetables, eggs, sugar-free beverages among others.

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, he shared one of when he worked at Sanyu FM alongside a latest one to make a point about his transformation. He captioned it: “Employee vs. CEO.”

His fans on social media poked fun, some humorously asking the name of the disease he is suffering from, comparing how his cheeks particularly transformed, while some women said he is now their spec.

Also, hard to miss is his new unkempt hairstyle and beard that is a total opposite of the clean, well shaven look he espoused while still at Sanyu FM. It comes shortly after human rights lawyer, Isaac Ssemakadde stunned social media with his dreads.

Onen left Sanyu FM in 2020 after, along with his colleagues, they went on a sit-down strike over plans to cut down their salaries because of economic contractions due to Covid-19. He shortly started an online radio he named Reckless Radio, but dropped it for RX Radio after the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) refused to licence the former.