FDC wants curfew relaxed ahead of festive season

By Jeff Andrew Lule

With just a month and days left to the festive season, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has called on the Government to rethink its position on the set curfew time.

The party’s spokesperson, John Kikonyogo, said this is the time people make money.

While addressing journalists at the party’s weekly briefing at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, a Kampala suburb, today, he suggested that the Government lifts the curfew time from 7:00pm to at least 10:00pm to allow people to work longer hours.

“We propose the curfew be lifted to at least to 10:00pm to allow people finish up with their work and move without panic. Many people do evening shopping as they return home, which is not favourable with the set curfew time,” he stated.

Kikonyogo stressed that with the current curfew time, many businesses continue to be severely affected.

He noted that because of the early curfew time, many people start moving at about 6:00pm, trying to beat the curfew of 7:00pm, thus ending up joining the road at the same time causing a traffic jam.

“Even by the time a person reaches home, it is already past curfew time and some police personnel use it to also extort money from the innocent citizens,” he said.

Kikonyogo said those in the transport sector like bobabodas and taxis, are greatly affected because 6:00pm to around 10:00pm is their peak time as people are returning home.

“The current time curfew at 6:00pm for bodaboda operators is the real time when people are going back home and it is the right time for them to work. The same applies to taxi operators, while even those in shops get more customers,” he said.

Kikonyogo stressed that the Government just needs to enforce the observance of the standard operating procedures, including wearing masks, social distancing, and washing hands, and ensuring that those in the transport sector don’t carry more than the recommended number of passengers.