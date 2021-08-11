Feffe Bussi, Ragga Dee meet Rights body to discuss disseminating positive messages through music

By Umaru Kashaka

Music is not only food for the soul, but also nutrition for mind, and the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) takes that seriously. A group of Ugandan musicians on Wednesday had a discussion with the UHRC about how music can drive meaningful civic education in the country.

They were led by seasoned musician and former Kampala Lord Mayor contestant Daniel Kazibwe aka Ragga Dee, leader of the newly formed National Cultural Forum.

The musicians paid a courtesy call to UHRC commissioner Crispin Kaheru at the UHRC head office in Kampala.

Other musicians included Feffe Bussi (who caused quite a stir with his Gulu song), Shivon and other young artists that Kaheru described as brilliant.

When contacted, Kaheru explained that given that the National Development Plan III, the Parish Development Model put driving positive mindset change through civic education at the centre, they met to explore possibilities of doing this through music.

On his part, Ragga Dee noted that musicians are committed to putting together meaningful songs that carry constructive messages. He underscored music as a conveyor of messages that can heal the country and put it on the path of development.

Kaheru said that from experience, he had seen music inspire social change – and welcomed the ideas from the artists on leveraging songs to promote positive values in society.

Charles “Siasa” Ssenkubuge, a prolific playwright, director and stage actor, once castigated the Government for removing artistes from the HIV/AIDS campaign thus leading to a spike in new infections. “When we were involved, there was a mindset change. When we stopped composing pieces about the scourge, people went back to the reckless behaviour,” he argued.

