Feffe Buusi: I’m not bothered by Superstar Musicians’ Association snub

By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Feffe Buusi is in a bullish mood. Days after he was forcefully exited from the Superstar Musicians Association for exposing what happened behind the scenes during their recent visit to Gen. Salim Saleh in Gulu, he has no regrets.

The freestyle rapper says he that he got a hit song, “Emboozi Ya Gulu”, while other artistes are feeding on hope.

Two months ago, singer Jose Chameleone unveiled the Superstar Musicians Association. They faced stiff resistance from fellow artistes but in the ensuing months, had a fruitful meeting with Gen. Salim Saleh.

“I am not bothered by the expulsion. I already have a hit song, while other artistes are just waiting for a phone call on when they will go back to Gulu.” He said.

Fellow musicians were not happy with his revelation; the committee led by President Jose Chameleone met and summarily chose to dismiss the rapper after just 10 minutes of sitting.

Feffe Buusi’s song, was received with mixed feelings in the music industry and the public. A section of music fans was excited that he had given them a detailed version of what transpired during their stay in Gulu.

Feffe was seen over the weekend attending a meeting at Bobi Wine’s home in Magere where a number of other artists gathered to discuss the future of the music industry in Uganda.

It shall be recalled that Bobi made a lengthy post ranting about the Gulu incident. He said that Uganda Musicians Association was getting away from her objectives adding that it has been turned into a beggars’ association.