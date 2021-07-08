Felister cries out to PM Nabbanja

By Hussein Kiganda

Young female rapper Faith Nanyanzi also known as Felister De Superstar has cried out to Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja to quicken the process of sending relief money to vulnerable poor.

In a freestyle rap that the rapper released a few hours ago, she told the prime minister that the more the process delays, the more people may lose patience and start to riot.

“Hon Nabbanja, in our ghettos the money has not yet reached, guys are yet to get out of control because life is miserable, should we use the water meant for the posho for bathing? Because we have waited and we are losing patience…,” she raps.

Her manager said that the freestyles are meant to remind government that it should always do things faster.

He adds that the freestyle was meant to keep the artist relevant. We do not get money, but we produce music so that we entertain our audience. It was also meant to tell government that the earlier the better because it is taking too long to send money to people in Kampala…,” he said.

A few days ago, the rapper suggested that young singers of her age should come up with their own association that seeks to listen to their own woes. We have not yet heard much from other singers of her age.