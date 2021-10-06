Skip to content Skip to footer

Female fans wash Bugerere Boys’ car ahead of Busoga rally this weekend

7 hours ago
By Nicholas Oneal

Kaliro Sugar Factory in conjunction with Eastern Motor Club (EMC) will host the Kaliro Sugar EMC Rally 2022, which is slated to take place this weekend, March 12 and13, in Iganga and Kaliro districts respectively.

Dr. Henry Maseruka of Bugerere Boys Rally Team is revved up for the event and so are his female fans.

On International Women’s Day yesterday, they shocked Maseruka when they washed his rally car free-of-charge at Alfredo’s Bar in Mpererwe, a city suburb.

The second round of the 2022 National Rally Championship will take place in Busoga region in a competitive distance of 124.33 kilometres.

Over 40 crews have confirmed participation in the championship, with Ponsiano Lwakataka, the current championship leader, aiming to keep his position at the top.

Female fans wash Maseruka’s rally car at Alfredo’s Bar in Mpererwe, a city suburb, yesterday ahead of the Kaliro Sugar EMC Rally 2022 due this weekend. Photo by Nicholas Oneal

 

