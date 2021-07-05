Skip to content Skip to footer

Fille tips women on abusive relationships

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Fille Mutoni is back from her long hiatus with a bang. New song, new gym body and now she’s onto advising women. She has tipped them to consider quitting all kinds of relationships once they lose purpose and become abusive.

She added that it should not be limited to romantic relationships, but professional ones too.

“Don’t be a prisoner of your own self. Don’t jail yourself. If you are in an abusive relationship or any kind of toxicity, get out of it. It can be at work, a relationship, business partners. Get out of it. You will always find a way. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she explained.

Fille’s known relationship was with city events MC, Edwin Katamba, popularly known as MC Kats. It resulted into a baby girl but shortly after her birth, problems emerged in paradise. One particular incident saw her allegedly beat up Kats in public in 2016. They broke up in late 2019 and separated professionally shortly. Signed under Maritini Entertainment, her new song ‘esaawa yona’ is the reason she has her voice back plus the media attention to match.

