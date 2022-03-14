Finance ministry releases sh1.2b for Oulanyah funeral

By Mary Karugaba

The finance ministry has released sh1.2b to facilitate the funeral arrangements for the fallen Parliament Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah.

The money was released to the Parliamentary Commission, according to Parliament spokesperson Chris Obore.

In a tweet, he said the commission will work with the national organising committee to ensure a decent sendoff.

The Ministry of Finance last week tabled in Parliament a supplementary budget of sh1.8 billion to cater for the funeral arrangement.

Oulanyah died on March 20, 2022, in Seattle, US where he had earlier been admitted after suffering a terminal illness.

His body was evacuated into the country on Friday, April 1 and will lie in state today, April 5, at Parliament where colleagues will spend a day paying tribute to him.

Tomorrow, April 6, there will be national prayers for the late at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds and the body will then be flown to Gulu. He will be buried on Friday, April 8, at his ancestral home in Omoro district.

The approval was one of the first activities to be performed by the House under the new leadership of Speaker Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa.

The session was chaired Tayebwa.

Although the first budget was approximated at sh2.5b, finance slashed it to sh1.8b. It’s not clear why only sh1.2b has been released.

Efforts to get a comment from the Ministry of Finance and Obore failed..