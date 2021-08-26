Firebase, Leone Island and Gagamel are products of violence – Ragga Dee

According to singer Ragga Dee, music camps Bobi Wine’s Fire Base crew, Bebe Cool’s Gagemel Entertainment and Jose Chameleone’s Leone Island were created to streamline their violent activities against one another. Ragga Dee said they contributed a lot to dragging the music industry backward instead of forward.

He explained that shows would be staged in Nakivubo stadium and members of the three camps would check and divide the audience, looking out for those from the other camps to stab. In his opinion, the so called big three ruined the industry.

“You should see where all the drama in the industry came from. There was a time when to be seen, you had to fight and that was how we ended up with Firebase, Leone Island and Gagamel. They would move with knives and in Nakivubo if you were from the other camp and they landed on you, you would be stabbed. It spoilt the music industry instead of building it,” he explained.