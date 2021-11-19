Five artistes to reap from UNCC-Nommo gallery workshop

By Hussein Kiganda

The Uganda National Cultural Center’s( UNCC) Nommo gallery outed a list of artists that will take part in its portfolio workshop that will be held at National Theater starting 7th to 13th December 2021.

Jacob Nsaali, a performing artist, Dorothy Nabunjo, a gallery Manager at Xenson Art Space, Katesi Jacueline Kalange, a visual artist, Mukiibi Najib Kharim, a visual art student and Samson Ssenkaaba a multi-media artist and founder of Xenson Art Space are the chosen five that will be trained.

These will be trained in documentation and representation of artists on the international stage with a focus on reviewing artists’ profiles and statements as well as developing and designing a portfolio.

While unveiling the list of participants at UNCC’s office at the National Theater, the Executive Director of UNCC Francis Peter Ojede hinted that the training will help Ugandan artists take up international opportunities.

“Many artists in the past have failed to make an international presence at prestigious international stage due to inadequacy of knowledge and skills on how to document and present art to art institutions, agencies, foundations, art fairs, galleries, and museums. Therefore, UNCC-Nommo Gallery has prepared a portfolio review workshop to develop and re-package portfolios of Ugandan artists to prepare artists for a global stage, networks, and global representation,” Ojede said.

Asked whether there will be enough space for the training, the gallery manager and curator, Philip Balimunsi clarified that there will be enough space.

“All workshop activities will base at Nommo Gallery but might also spread to other creative spaces to offer field experiences including art studios of artists during studio visits, at exhibition spaces during gallery visits. Processes leading to the public presentation will determine the different venues depending on the direction the participants decide to take as per their requirement to accomplish tasks,” Balimunsi said.

The workshop is supported by the French Embassy in Uganda through the FSPI Culture Project which has organized a number of trainings through enhancement workshops in practical and technical aspects and curatorial processes both internally for UNCC staff and externally for all artists in the country.