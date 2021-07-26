Flavia, Kabuura steal show at Joel Khamadi’s wedding reception

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Flavia Tumusiime and her sports pundit husband have finally, without saying a word, assured everyone waiting to see if there was a problem in paradise that they are good and enjoying each other’s company like two smitten, innocent teenagers. Sheebah Karungi must be running out of tears after taking a barrage of insults for standing with a woman who has decided to stand by her man.

Flavia first teased her fans with a short clip on Instagram of her husband seemingly composed with no worries. Then they showed up at Serena Hotel Kigo for Kabuura’s bestie, Joel Khamadi’s wedding reception where heads turned in awe. They carried their faith in the institution of marriage on their faces despite the threat of multilingual messages to their stay together. It was their first public appearance, just a week after it emerged Kabuura had dragged her into a sexual network with a one Mercy Twinomujuni who is also married.

Kabuura, who was the best man, in a viral video, asked his ‘beautiful wife’ Flavia to stand up for recognition, stating that he met her after meeting the groom, Khamadi.

Flavia revealed during the week on her YouTube channel that one of her happiness hacks is growing her circle of joy; getting people out of her circle of friends just for the sake of having a good time.

The wedding followed Khamadi’s traditional introduction ceremony last week on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

That said, on Friday, September 17, 2021, Flavia revealed to her concerned fans and followers via Instagram that the reports choked her a little making it a ‘tough week’, but that it was beginning to fall in shape and looked like it did, finally.