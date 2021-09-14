Flex D’ Paper, Swedish rapper DeeWone release collabo

By Musa Ssemwanga

Ugandan rapper Alex Julius Kwesigabo, popularly known as Flex D’ paper is on a roll. Months after he released a 14 track album, he has now bagged a huge collaboration with Swedish rapper, singer and producer DeeWone.

Their latest project, which was released on Friday (March 18, 2022), is a new Afrobeat track “Fallin”. The track was produced by Mio Made and mixed by Sam Lamara at Icon studios and is already available on streaming platforms.

“It is a massive track, which I’m optimistic 100% will do well on the streaming platforms,” Flex D’ paper said.

He describes Rapper DeeWone as a gem. The rapper who also doubles as a mastering engineer is based in Stockholm-Sweden.

DeeWone is signed to his own independent record label Sweet Sound Records and has a publishing deal with Could B Records/Entertainment (US).

He has also placed one of his instrumental tracks in the popular reality show Americas Next Top Model and has produced numerous tracks for VH1 and Bravo TV (US).

Information obtained by The Kampala Sun shows that he has also been the opening/co-act for/with major artists such as Fabolous and The Game (US), Looptroop, Petter, Dida (Sweden) and Navio (Uganda).

Aside from singing, DeeWone and his partner have arranged many successful Hip Hop/R&B/Dancehall/ Afrobeat events too, where they been having big names performing such as, Bobi Wine, King Saha and Sheebah

DeeWone has previously released an Afrobeat hit together with Navio and Geo Steady and last performed here at the MTN Hip Hop Awards.

In 2021 he signed a publishing deal for his song “Beatkilla” with USA based company Digital Audio Licensing Inc.