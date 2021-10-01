Flex D paper unveils track list for ‘Kampala Boy’ album

By Musa Ssemwanga

Taking to social media, The Mbikwasagwe singer-songwriter Flex D Paper recently announced the pre-sale of his upcoming album, ‘Kampala Boy’ and shared the track list for the same.

His fans in the comment section were beyond excited and in anticipation for the rappers debut studio album. This comes a few days to the official Album release date which is this week on Friday 10th December. Talking about the album, the rapper was emotional and all praise for his works on this master piece.

“This album is a SPECIAL ONE to me, being my debut album after the time we been in this music tin. I have a variety of sounds on this project and I can’t wait for y’all to get to listen to it. Kindly Need your support on this one family, Let’s Go In,” He said.

The album features tracks with Fik Fameika, Apass, Navio, Shina Skies produced by top producers like Aethan and Nessim.