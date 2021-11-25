Flex D Paper’s Kampala Boy makes history

By Musa Ssemwanga

Flex dropped his first album just a week back and his tracks have already gained streams and spots across music platforms and countdowns.

He has crossed over as number 4 on top selling album for all genres on iTunes countdown for his debut album Kampala Boy.

Reaching out the singer on phone about the achievement , the rapper revealed that God is involved.in his meteoric success.

‘The album is number one on deezer as well for top album and it has more than 3600 streams on Spotify he started the three minute phone conversation.

It has 4.7k streams on audiomack and it was trending on Twitter on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning he concluded.

The rapper has been praised for his amazing achievement by fans and music critics.