Flex D’Paper announces release date for “Kampala Boy” album

By Musa Ssemwanga

The Mbikwasagwe hit maker has gained success over time so far in the Ugandan entertainment industry, especially in the Hip Hop genre where he is a multiple award winner.

Following earlier rumors that he’s new album was to drop on 9th October 2021, Flex D’Paper has officially confirmed the release date for this eagerly anticipated studio album.

“The album is out December 10th 2021”, KAMPALA BOY ALBUM 10:12:21

It’s Go Time,

This has taken me a while to compile and it’s finally here.

#KampalaBoy album drops December 10th 2021 worldwide.

He confirmed the news via his social media handles sharing the release date alongside a trailer of his musical journey.

With features from Navio,Apass, Fik Fameika, Shins Skies, the Kampala Boy album will be available on all streaming platforms.

According to music critics, his unique brand of Hip-hop music has inspired many young artists in Uganda.

He has shared a stage and worked with some of the industry’s heavy weights in different capacities, namely Neyo, Navio, Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, Goodlyfe, Eddy Kenzo, Allan Toniks, Keko,Madtraxx, P-Unit, Stella Mwangi, Mun G, The Moth, Enygma, GNL Zamba and many more.