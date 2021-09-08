Flex D’paper features top Ugandan artistes on Kampala boy album

By Alex Balimwikungu

Top Ugandan artistes have showed support to their fellow singer Flex D’paper by adding their voices to his songs.

The songs that are on Flex’s new album Kampala boy was released on Friday ( December 10) . According to Flex D’paper, he reached out to all these artistes that have been with him in his musical journey.

Kampala boy has 14 songs and these feature top Ugandan artistes like Navio, Sheena Skies, Mozelo Kidz, Fik Fameica, Lagum the rapper, Apass and Kemishan among others.

The album was recorded in different genres that include hiphop, RnB, Afro pop and soul and it has songs like Cheptegei featuring Navio, Fik Fameica and Mozelo Kidz, Not my friends featuring Apass, Nkola Mpya featuring Keko, Mbikwasagwe featuring Sheena Skies, Mandem, Kampala boy featuring Kemishan and Geez, Yenze aliko remix, Level up, Location, Loose driver and Kamali and Yenze aliko.

Flex D’paper was born on 19 January 1990. He is a Ugandan and songwriter born and raised in Kampala. He started his music carreer in high school where he was part of the high school rap group, The Rapaholix, which he started with friends, Dasper Cosine and later joined by Apass.