FMU clears Mbarara rally

By Fred Turyakira and Aloysius Byamukama

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has finally cleared the NRC1 Rukaari –Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally 2022 to proceed. This followed the compliance of Mbarara Motor Club in its preparations for the rally and the developments from the transport ministry that have granted a speed-lift instrument. The new move was stipulated in a letter sent this afternoon (Friday) by Irene Blick, FMU’s general secretary.

The letter read: “FMU is allowing the event to proceed. By this communication, FMU has granted the club an event permit.”

The letter cancelled the earlier communication by the federation, calling off the rally, which was scheduled for the weekend of January 21-22, in a letter dated January 20.

The federation had claimed that the organising club, Mbarara Motor Club, failed to submit event documents in conformity with the recommendations of FMU and the transport ministry despite numerous extended deadlines.

The last effort Zoom meeting held on Thursday, January 20, with club officials yielded no results. The speed-lift instrument from the transport ministry, which is required for issuance of an event permit, had not yet been received yet the event was scheduled to start on Friday.

“It is in the interest of FMU that motorsport events are organised within the proper structures and the recommended guidelines as provided by our regulations, as well as the respective line ministries,” the letter read.

After receiving the clearance letter, it gave hope to the organisers, drivers and motor rally lovers, as well as the sponsor, Robert Rukaari Mwesigwa, with Mbarara Motor Club proceeding to scrutineer rally cars at Shell Bypass in Makenke, Mbarara City.

Thirty-five crews registered for the rally that will have sections in Mbarara and Kiruhura district on Saturday (tomorrow), as well as a circuit at Mwesigwa Resort in Kibega, Sanga, Kiruhura district. The rally proceeds for day two on Sunday.

The notable drivers include Duncan Mubiru alias Kikankane, the 2020 inaugural Rukaari champion and his nemesis, Ponsiano Lwakataka.

Crew for Rukaari –Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally 2022

1.Didas Masiko /Alfred Mutanda – Subaru Impreza N12

2.Happy Richard K/Lawrence Mwambazi – Subaru Impreza GC8

3.Yassin Mukasa/Duncan Katumba – Toyota Fx

4.Samuel Watedwa/Steven Bunya – Toyota Fx

5.Rashid Makumbi/Yusuf Babu – Subaru Impreza N12

6.Dr. Maseruka Henry/Denis Tibenda – Toyota Runex

7.John Barrows Luumu/Joseph Lutalo – Subaru Impreza N14

8.Fred Busuulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole – Subaru Impreza N10

9.Ibrahim Lubega/Geoffrey Serwoga – Toyota Fx

10.Patrick Ruyonga/Shakirah Nabwami – Toyota Fx

11.Julius Semambo/Diana Nagawa – Toyota Fx

12.Samuel Bwete/Urban Mulidwa – Evo9

13.Umar Dauda/Hamuza Lwanga – Evo6

14.Michael Mukula Jnr/Siraje Kyambadde – Subaru lmpreza N12

15.Mustapha Mukasa/Mildred Kibuuka – Subaru impreza N12

16.Dr. Ashraf Ahmed/Shameer Yusuf – Subaru Impreza N 14

17.Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga – Subaru Impreza GVB

18. Dr. Nsereko Godfrey/Jackson Sserwanga – Subaru Impreza GC8

19. Arthur Blick Jr /Alestair Blick – Evo X

20. Oscar Ntambi/Asuman Muhammad – Toyota Altezza

21.Ponsiano Lwakataka/Paul Musaazi – Subaru Impreza N12

22.Sebuguzi Ronald/Anthony Mugabwa – Evox

23.Jas Mangat/ Joseph Kamaya – Evox

24.Mark Lubega/Unisan Bakunda – Subaru Impreza

25.Omar Mayanja/Hussien Mukuye – Evox

26.Aine Godfrey /Derrick Lumbabula Evo9

27.Musa Mukasa/Isaac Lumu – GC8

28.Watolya Muzamir Mwami/Abdul Karim – T RunX

29.Peter Gensi/Kevin Lubambula – Toyota Celica

30.Robert Kasana /Pius S. – Subaru Impreza

31.Edward Kirumira/Robert Katabalwa – Toyota Curren

32.Najib Ssempijja/Gloria Nantongo – Suzuki Swift

33.Wo Ismael Luke/Nabila Doreen – VW Golf

34.Peter Businge/Hakim Mawanda – Subaru Gc8

35.Umar Kakyama/Timothy Gawaya – Ford Fiesta

2020 Rukaari Mbarara Rally top 5 finishers

1. Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga – Subaru Impreza N14 1:43:36

2. Fred Busulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole – Subaru Impreza 1:53:41

3. Omar Mayanja/Hussein Mukuye – Mitsubishi EvoX 1:56:38

4. Dr Ashraf Ahmed/Yusuf Shamee – Subaru Impreza 14 2:01:24

5. Jackson Serwanga/Lawrence Mwambazi – Toyota Runx 2:31:50

Past Mbarara rally winners

2020 – Duncan Mubiru

2019 – Jas Mangat

2018 – Jas Mangat

2017 – Omar Mayanja

2016 – Ronald Ssebuguzi

2015 – Duncan Mubiru

2014 – Duncan Mubiru

2013 – Ponsiano Lwakataka

2012 – Jas Mangat

2011 – Susan Muwonge

2010 – Ponsiano Lwakataka

2009 – Ronald Ssebuguzi

2008 – Dr Ahmed Ashraf

2007 – Ponsiano Lwakataka

NRC past winners

2020/2021 – Duncan Mubiru

2019 -Yasin Nasser

2018 – Susan Muwonge

2017 – Christakis Fitidis

2016 – Jas Mangat

2015 – Arthur Blick Junior

2014 – Ronald Ssebuguzi

2013 – Jas Mangat

2012 – Jas Mangat

2011 – Susan Muwonge

2010 – Nasser Mutebi

2009 – Ronald Ssebuguzi

2008 – Dr. Ashraf Ahmed

2007 – Ponsiano Lwakataka

2006 – Ronald Ssebuguzi

2005 – Ponsiano Lwakataka

2004 – Charlie Lubega

2003 – Moses Lumala

2002 – Charlie Lubega

2001 – Charlie Lubega

2000 – Charlie Lubega