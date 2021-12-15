FMU clears Mbarara rally

188Views 0Comments
By Fred Turyakira and Aloysius Byamukama
The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has finally cleared the NRC1 Rukaari –Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally 2022 to proceed. This followed the compliance of Mbarara Motor Club in its preparations for the rally and the developments from the transport ministry that have granted a speed-lift instrument. The new move was stipulated in a letter sent this afternoon (Friday) by Irene Blick, FMU’s general secretary.
The letter read: “FMU is allowing the event to proceed. By this communication, FMU has granted the club an event permit.”
The letter cancelled the earlier communication by the federation, calling off the rally, which was scheduled for the weekend of January 21-22, in a letter dated January 20.
The federation had claimed that the organising club, Mbarara Motor Club, failed to submit event documents in conformity with the recommendations of FMU and the transport ministry despite numerous extended deadlines.
The last effort Zoom meeting held on Thursday, January 20, with club officials yielded no results. The speed-lift instrument from the transport ministry, which is required for issuance of an event permit, had not yet been received yet the event was scheduled to start on Friday.
“It is in the interest of FMU that motorsport events are organised within the proper structures and the recommended guidelines as provided by our regulations, as well as the respective line ministries,” the letter read.
After receiving the clearance letter, it gave hope to the organisers, drivers and motor rally lovers, as well as the sponsor, Robert Rukaari Mwesigwa, with Mbarara Motor Club proceeding to scrutineer rally cars at Shell Bypass in Makenke, Mbarara City.
Thirty-five crews registered for the rally that will have sections in Mbarara and Kiruhura district on Saturday (tomorrow), as well as a circuit at Mwesigwa Resort in Kibega, Sanga, Kiruhura district. The rally proceeds for day two on Sunday.
The notable drivers include Duncan Mubiru alias Kikankane, the 2020 inaugural Rukaari champion and his nemesis, Ponsiano Lwakataka.
Crew for Rukaari –Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally 2022
1.Didas Masiko /Alfred Mutanda – Subaru Impreza N12
2.Happy Richard K/Lawrence Mwambazi – Subaru Impreza GC8
3.Yassin Mukasa/Duncan Katumba – Toyota Fx
4.Samuel Watedwa/Steven Bunya – Toyota Fx
5.Rashid Makumbi/Yusuf Babu – Subaru Impreza N12
6.Dr. Maseruka Henry/Denis Tibenda – Toyota Runex
7.John Barrows Luumu/Joseph Lutalo – Subaru Impreza N14
8.Fred Busuulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole – Subaru Impreza N10
9.Ibrahim Lubega/Geoffrey Serwoga – Toyota Fx
10.Patrick Ruyonga/Shakirah Nabwami – Toyota Fx
11.Julius Semambo/Diana Nagawa – Toyota Fx
12.Samuel Bwete/Urban Mulidwa – Evo9
13.Umar Dauda/Hamuza Lwanga – Evo6
14.Michael Mukula Jnr/Siraje Kyambadde – Subaru lmpreza N12
15.Mustapha Mukasa/Mildred Kibuuka – Subaru impreza N12
16.Dr. Ashraf Ahmed/Shameer Yusuf – Subaru Impreza N 14
17.Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga – Subaru Impreza GVB
18. Dr. Nsereko Godfrey/Jackson Sserwanga – Subaru Impreza GC8
19. Arthur Blick Jr /Alestair Blick – Evo X
20. Oscar Ntambi/Asuman Muhammad – Toyota Altezza
21.Ponsiano Lwakataka/Paul Musaazi – Subaru Impreza N12
22.Sebuguzi Ronald/Anthony Mugabwa – Evox
23.Jas Mangat/ Joseph Kamaya – Evox
24.Mark Lubega/Unisan Bakunda – Subaru Impreza
25.Omar Mayanja/Hussien Mukuye – Evox
26.Aine Godfrey /Derrick Lumbabula Evo9
27.Musa Mukasa/Isaac Lumu – GC8
28.Watolya Muzamir Mwami/Abdul Karim – T RunX
29.Peter Gensi/Kevin Lubambula – Toyota Celica
30.Robert Kasana /Pius S. – Subaru Impreza
31.Edward Kirumira/Robert Katabalwa – Toyota Curren
32.Najib Ssempijja/Gloria Nantongo – Suzuki Swift
33.Wo Ismael Luke/Nabila Doreen – VW Golf
34.Peter Businge/Hakim Mawanda – Subaru Gc8
35.Umar Kakyama/Timothy Gawaya – Ford Fiesta
2020 Rukaari Mbarara Rally top 5 finishers
1. Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga – Subaru Impreza N14 1:43:36
2. Fred Busulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole – Subaru Impreza 1:53:41
3. Omar Mayanja/Hussein Mukuye – Mitsubishi EvoX 1:56:38
4. Dr Ashraf Ahmed/Yusuf Shamee – Subaru Impreza 14 2:01:24
5. Jackson Serwanga/Lawrence Mwambazi – Toyota Runx 2:31:50
Past Mbarara rally winners
2020 – Duncan Mubiru
2019 – Jas Mangat
2018 – Jas Mangat
2017 – Omar Mayanja
2016 – Ronald Ssebuguzi
2015 – Duncan Mubiru
2014 – Duncan Mubiru
2013 – Ponsiano Lwakataka
2012 – Jas Mangat
2011 – Susan Muwonge
2010 – Ponsiano Lwakataka
2009 – Ronald Ssebuguzi
2008 – Dr Ahmed Ashraf
2007 – Ponsiano Lwakataka
NRC past winners
2020/2021 – Duncan Mubiru
2019 -Yasin Nasser
2018 – Susan Muwonge
2017 – Christakis Fitidis
2016 – Jas Mangat
2015 – Arthur Blick Junior
2014 – Ronald Ssebuguzi
2013 – Jas Mangat
2012 – Jas Mangat
2011 – Susan Muwonge
2010 – Nasser Mutebi
2009 – Ronald Ssebuguzi
2008 – Dr. Ashraf Ahmed
2007 – Ponsiano Lwakataka
2006 – Ronald Ssebuguzi
2005 – Ponsiano Lwakataka
2004 – Charlie Lubega
2003 – Moses Lumala
2002 – Charlie Lubega
2001 – Charlie Lubega
2000 – Charlie Lubega
1999 – Moses Lumala