FMU clears Mbarara rally

15 hours ago
188Views 0Comments

By Fred Turyakira and Aloysius Byamukama 

The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has finally cleared the NRC1 Rukaari –Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally 2022 to proceed. This followed the compliance of Mbarara Motor Club in its preparations for the rally and the developments from the transport ministry that have granted a speed-lift instrument. The new move was stipulated in a letter sent this afternoon (Friday) by Irene Blick, FMU’s general secretary.

The letter read: “FMU is allowing the event to proceed. By this communication, FMU has granted the club an event permit.”

The letter cancelled the earlier communication by the federation, calling off the rally, which was scheduled for the weekend of January 21-22, in a letter dated January 20.

The federation had claimed that the organising club, Mbarara Motor Club, failed to submit event documents in conformity with the recommendations of FMU and the transport ministry despite numerous extended deadlines.

The last effort Zoom meeting held on Thursday, January 20,  with club officials yielded no results. The speed-lift instrument from the transport ministry, which is required for issuance of an event permit, had not yet been received yet the event was scheduled to start on Friday.

“It is in the interest of FMU that motorsport events are organised within the proper structures and the recommended guidelines as provided by our regulations, as well as the respective line ministries,” the letter read.

After receiving the clearance letter, it gave hope to the organisers, drivers and motor rally lovers, as well as the sponsor, Robert Rukaari Mwesigwa, with Mbarara Motor Club proceeding to scrutineer rally cars at Shell Bypass in Makenke, Mbarara City.

Thirty-five crews registered for the rally that will have sections in Mbarara and Kiruhura district on Saturday (tomorrow), as well as a circuit at Mwesigwa Resort in Kibega, Sanga, Kiruhura district. The rally proceeds for day two on Sunday.

The notable drivers include Duncan Mubiru alias Kikankane, the 2020 inaugural Rukaari  champion and his nemesis, Ponsiano Lwakataka.

Crew for Rukaari –Lake Mburo Mbarara Rally 2022
1.Didas Masiko /Alfred Mutanda – Subaru Impreza N12
2.Happy Richard K/Lawrence MwambaziSubaru Impreza GC8
3.Yassin Mukasa/Duncan Katumba – Toyota Fx
4.Samuel Watedwa/Steven Bunya – Toyota Fx
5.Rashid Makumbi/Yusuf Babu – Subaru Impreza N12
6.Dr. Maseruka Henry/Denis Tibenda – Toyota Runex
7.John Barrows Luumu/Joseph Lutalo – Subaru Impreza N14
8.Fred Busuulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole – Subaru Impreza N10
9.Ibrahim Lubega/Geoffrey Serwoga – Toyota Fx
10.Patrick Ruyonga/Shakirah Nabwami – Toyota Fx
11.Julius Semambo/Diana Nagawa – Toyota Fx
12.Samuel Bwete/Urban Mulidwa – Evo9
13.Umar Dauda/Hamuza Lwanga – Evo6
14.Michael Mukula Jnr/Siraje Kyambadde – Subaru lmpreza N12
15.Mustapha Mukasa/Mildred Kibuuka – Subaru impreza N12
16.Dr. Ashraf Ahmed/Shameer Yusuf – Subaru Impreza N 14
17.Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga – Subaru Impreza GVB
18. Dr. Nsereko Godfrey/Jackson Sserwanga – Subaru Impreza GC8 
19. Arthur Blick Jr /Alestair Blick – Evo X
20. Oscar Ntambi/Asuman Muhammad – Toyota Altezza
21.Ponsiano Lwakataka/Paul Musaazi – Subaru Impreza N12
22.Sebuguzi Ronald/Anthony Mugabwa – Evox
23.Jas Mangat/ Joseph Kamaya – Evox
24.Mark Lubega/Unisan Bakunda – Subaru Impreza
25.Omar Mayanja/Hussien Mukuye – Evox
26.Aine Godfrey /Derrick Lumbabula Evo9
27.Musa Mukasa/Isaac Lumu – GC8
28.Watolya Muzamir Mwami/Abdul Karim – T RunX
29.Peter Gensi/Kevin Lubambula – Toyota Celica
30.Robert Kasana /Pius S. – Subaru Impreza
31.Edward Kirumira/Robert Katabalwa – Toyota Curren
32.Najib Ssempijja/Gloria Nantongo – Suzuki Swift
33.Wo Ismael Luke/Nabila Doreen – VW Golf
34.Peter Businge/Hakim Mawanda – Subaru Gc8
35.Umar Kakyama/Timothy Gawaya – Ford Fiesta 

Happy Richard, a rally driver from Mbarara (centre), with his fans during the scrutineering of rally vehicles at Shell Bypass, Makenke in Mbarara City on Friday. Photos by Fred Turyakira

 

2020 Rukaari Mbarara Rally top 5 finishers 

1. Duncan Mubiru/Musa Nsubuga – Subaru Impreza N14   1:43:36 

2. Fred Busulwa Kitaka/Joseph Bongole – Subaru Impreza  1:53:41 

3. Omar Mayanja/Hussein Mukuye – Mitsubishi EvoX  1:56:38 

4. Dr Ashraf Ahmed/Yusuf Shamee – Subaru Impreza 14  2:01:24 

5. Jackson Serwanga/Lawrence Mwambazi – Toyota Runx 2:31:50

Past Mbarara rally winners 

2020 – Duncan Mubiru 

2019 – Jas Mangat 

2018 – Jas Mangat 

2017 – Omar Mayanja 

2016 – Ronald Ssebuguzi 

2015 – Duncan Mubiru 

2014 – Duncan Mubiru 

2013 – Ponsiano Lwakataka 

2012 – Jas Mangat 

2011 – Susan Muwonge 

2010 – Ponsiano Lwakataka 

2009 – Ronald Ssebuguzi 

2008 – Dr Ahmed Ashraf 

2007 – Ponsiano Lwakataka 

 

Mechanics checking one of the rally cars of Ponsiano Lwakataka during the scrutineering of cars for the Rukaari-Lake Mburo Mbarara rally on Friday at Shell By Pass in Makenke, Mbarara City on Friday

A team from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs scrutineering a rally car at Shell Bypass in Makenke in Mbarara City on Friday

NRC past winners 

2020/2021 – Duncan Mubiru 

2019 -Yasin Nasser 

2018 – Susan Muwonge 

2017 – Christakis Fitidis 

2016 – Jas Mangat 

2015 – Arthur Blick Junior 

2014 – Ronald Ssebuguzi 

2013 – Jas Mangat 

2012 – Jas Mangat 

2011 – Susan Muwonge 

2010 – Nasser Mutebi 

2009 – Ronald Ssebuguzi 

2008 – Dr. Ashraf Ahmed 

2007 – Ponsiano Lwakataka 

2006 – Ronald Ssebuguzi 

2005 – Ponsiano Lwakataka 

2004 – Charlie Lubega 

2003 – Moses Lumala 

2002 – Charlie Lubega 

2001 – Charlie Lubega 

2000 – Charlie Lubega 

1999  – Moses Lumala 

 

 

 

 

 

