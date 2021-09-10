Foodies gather at Uganda Museum for Kabagarame fest

31Views 0Comments
By Nicholas Oneal
Kabagarame, the weekly meat market located on the Mbarara-Ishaka road in Bushenyi district, is back in Kampala.
After a two-year hiatus, the Kabagarame Kampala Festival is happening today, April 30, at the Uganda Museum, in partnership with Bell Lager – the official enjoyments beer.
The festival brings specially prepared meat recipes prepared and served in a traditional setting with locally sourced, farm-fresh, organic ingredients.
Nicholas Oneal brings you pictures from Uganda Museum