Foodies gather at Uganda Museum for Kabagarame fest

1 hour ago
By Nicholas Oneal

Kabagarame, the weekly meat market located on the Mbarara-Ishaka road in Bushenyi district, is back in Kampala.

After a two-year hiatus, the Kabagarame Kampala Festival is happening today, April 30, at the Uganda Museum, in partnership with Bell Lager – the official enjoyments beer.

The festival brings specially prepared meat recipes prepared and served in a traditional setting with locally sourced, farm-fresh, organic ingredients.

Nicholas Oneal brings you pictures from Uganda Museum



 

 

 

 

