Football fans ask for Onyango’s return to Cranes as Micho hails weekend performance

By Ahmad Muto

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango saved five penalties for his professional side, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, to win the MTN8 competition.

Onyango, 36, enabled his side defeat Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full and extra time at the Moses Mahinda Stadium in Durban.

The game was reportedly attended by more than 2,000 spectators, fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The competition features the top eight teams from the previous league season where the winner takes home sh1.9b.

Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic via his Twitter page hailed Onyango as a Superman: “For last 50+ years in life and 20+years in Africa I was really thinking that superman does not exist in the game of football until seeing my man professor Denis Onyango in mind blowing fashion saving five penalties and winning the cup for his team lifting trophy as captain and pure legend.”

However, a section of Ugandans felt Onyango was not appreciated enough arguing that his country men and women were busy fixated on the English premier league when their own was making magic down south. They vented their frustration on social media asking he returns to the national team.

@alrichie4: “I do not think Ugandans appreciate Onyango like he is appreciated at Sundowns. That was insane performance, superhuman saving five penalties.”

@Allan_Tunchi: “Denis Onyango saves five penalties I think it is high time Micho calls him again out of retirement to come play for the Uganda Cranes.”

@darx_lameck: “I just can’t believe that Denis Onyango retired from international football. Please we still need you. Otherwise what a good game, saving five penalties ain’t easy.”

@stewart_agaba33: “Mr Safe Hands Denis Onyango saved five penalties in a shootout, but everyone is here hyping Ramsdale. Very sad.”

Onyango officially quit the national team in April this year, making the announcement via Twitter.