Forest Mall Sunday bash – Police arrests suspects

By Ahmad Muto

The public on Monday, August 30, 2021 woke up to a viral video of a huge party that took place on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Forest Mall, Lugogo, Kampala, sparking a reaction from the Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyona.

He tweeted: “This hangout at Forest Mall will be among the things that will drive us to the Covid-19 3rd wave. Please implement the statutory instrument by the minister.”

The party reportedly took place at a bar called Drew and Jacks that was overwhelmed by the numbers until they erected makeshift shelters outside turning it into a huge gathering of revellers like normal times. The revellers were seen drunk, singing and dancing on tables without observing any of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put by the Government – social distancing, wearing face masks and sanitising.

The police arrested six people over the matter on Monday, August 30, 2021, according to the Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire and they are set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

What remains unclear though is whether the owner of Drew and Jacks, a one Jacqueline is among those arrested and currently under detention at the Jinja Police Station that is less than a mile from the hangout.

Luke said they will be charged with negligent acts likely to cause the spread of Covid-19. Bars have been closed for over a year and half now, since the first lockdown in 2020.