Former Fort Portal MP aspirant dumped by toy boy 

By Kampala Sun Writers

All is not well with Judith Basemera Mukidi, the former Fort Portal city Woman MP aspirant. Things have reportedly turned for the worst for her. After losing an election, she is now at the risk of losing an erection.

After the 2021 election, Mukidi was often seen consorting with Zed Mulengwa, a 22-year-old, who, on appearance, many thought was half her age. Now, Zed is allegedly calling it quits, and leaving behind a dejected Mukidi.

When The Kampala Sun broke the news of the Mukidi and Zed love affair, she went to social media and boasted about how she had found love in Zed.

Zed recently told close friends that he decided to dump Mukidi and return to his former lover, Beatrice Mukama Murungi Asiimwe, with whom he has one child. He was recently seen attending a church service at Nyakaseke church in Kisenyi Fort Portal town with his former lover and the couple looked happy. Murungi is a prominent businesswoman in Fort Portal city.

Where Mukidi used to party with Zed in various Fort Portal hangouts, she now turns up alone.

The reasons for the break-up are not yet clear. However, conspiracy theorists assume that Zed threw in the towel after realising that Mukidi was not financially providing for the dream life he wanted.

Molly Musiimenta, Mukidi’s sister, said as a family, they had foreseen that the relationship would be sore and that is the reason why they rejected Zed. Musiimenta said they are now relieved that the two are no longer together because it was a very big scandal in the family.

Zed was once a boyfriend of the fallen Toro princess, Ruth Cox Nyakairu Kugonza.