Former NTV Presenter, Kleith Kyatuhaire Hitched

By Alex Balimwikungu

For the past five years, former NTV presenter Kleith Kyatuhaire has been living as a social hermit. The teen heartthrob left Uganda for Dubai after a jilted lover leaked her nudes. Her exit also coincided with the expiry of her contract at NTV where she presented T-Nation and the Style Project.

After years of operating under the radar, Kleith who is thriving as a businesswoman in Dubai has found love again!

Close friends tell us that Kleith, who works as an Executive Marketing Manager at Get Quick International, a Dubai-based company that deals in shipping, Flight and Accommodation booking, and brokering among others, met and fell in love with an “oil sheikh” and they got engaged over the weekend.

Her friends intimate that the guy is so loaded and generous with his money, Kleith has hit a jackpot- no wonder she is acting like the lucky one in the young relationship.

Recently, Kleith posted several pics captioned “08.08.2021” holding roses on a yacht. After the engagement, Kleith posted pictures of herself with her sisters in what seemed to be a celebration dinner. The cake plate carried the word “congratulations” and in one of the photos, her friend is seen admiring her engagement ring.