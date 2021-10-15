Former Top TV presenter Asaba is lying – Pastor Senyonga

By Mariam Nakalema

Pastor Jackson Senyonga has denied claims by his former employee, Rick Asaba, that he did not pay him his salary arrears amounting to sh5m accrued over a period of 10 months.

“The finance department has records of Asaba’s payments up to the last day he worked, fully signed by him,” the Christian Life Church pastor, who is also the head of the Top Media conglomerate, stated in a press release.

In media reports, Asaba, a former presenter of Top TV, accused Senyonga and Ronald Mubiru, the general manager, of sacking him for demanding his salary. He said the two told him not to bother reporting them, saying he would be wasting his time. Asaba further dragged Top Media group to the labour office at the gender ministry over the matter. Asaba also wants Top Media to pay him sh3m for breaching the contract and sh500,000 in lieu of the notice.

“Asaba has never been sacked on grounds of demanding his pay. The labour office has been notified,” Senyonga said.