Fort Portal revellers throw party amid COVID-19

BY WILSON ASIIMWE

Revellers in Fort Portal city recently converged for a birthday party in contravention of the guidelines on the prevention of COVID-19.

To avoid attracting the attention of the authorities, the revellers hid at one of the government schools in the city. There was booze at the event.

“It was massive and we had for long agreed to have a party, but we were afraid of the Police. This time, we packed our clothes in our bags and we went to the school one at a time so the Police couldn’t find us,” said one of the partiers who didn’t want to be identified.

Some of the faces at the party were of common celebrities in Fort Portal City.