Four arrested over breaking into beer depot

By Charles Etukuri

The Police in Kihihi township in Kanungu district have arrested a gang of four suspected burglars after they broke into a beer depot and stole unspecified amounts of money.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson Elly Maate said the case was reported at Kihihi Police Station under SD ref 02/24/01/2022.

“It’s alleged that on Monday, January 24, 2022 at around 03:00am at Rugoma trading company found in Kihihi township, unknown thugs broke into, and robbed unspecified amounts of money from a company shop that deals in the supply of beers. It’s further alleged that the two guards were first sprayed with unknown substances which made them unconscious and slept off,” he said.

Maate said the robbers gained access into the building by cutting the padlocks.

“Upon receipt of information, the Officer in Charge Criminal Investigations Directorate Kanungu D/Asp Peter Tindyebwa, crime intelligence and their team started the operation and in the process, four suspects out of six were arrested and detained at Kanungu Central Police Station,” he added.

Maate identified the four as David Kigozi, a resident of Namungoona cell, Lubya parish, Rubaga division in Kampala district; Anacelete Ngabirano, a resident of Kafunjo village, Kashambya parish, Rukiga district; Rajab Kigongo from Mbarara and Albert Amanya from Kashambya in Rukiga district.

“Two other suspects fled into the nearby bush upon seeing the Police. Three master keys were recovered from the suspects. Four national IDs were recovered. We also recovered an abandoned empty safe in the nearby bush on Ishasha Kanungu road and a motor vehicle, Toyota Wish registration number UBK 979X grey in colour, which the suspects were driving,” Maate noted.

He revealed that later, the officials from the company confirmed that there was only sh400,000 left in the safe and that they had banked the rest.

More investigations are still ongoing