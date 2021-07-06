Fr Lokodo: A man hated and loved for his stand on morality

By Geoffrey Mutegeki

Former Ethics and Integrity minister Fr Simon Lokodo who died at the age of 64 will be remembered as one of the controversial moral crusaders Uganda has ever had.

Lokodo who was always committed in countering what he called a “crisis of morality” among Ugandans, passed away on Saturday after a short illness while in Geneva, Switzerland.

He was born on October 28, 1957 in Kaabong district, later becoming a parish priest.

He joined politics at the age of 49 through a byelection held on June 29, 2006 following the death of the MP elect of Dodoth County.

Lokodo is a former Parish Priest at Kaabong Catholic Parish, Moroto Diocese, in Karamoja sub region who later became a prolific politician before recently joining the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC).

He was appointed Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity in 2011. Previously, he had served as Minister of State for Industry from 2009 to 2011.

For the 10 years as minister of Ethics and Integrity from 2011 to 2021, Lokodo made, local and international headlines for his controversies and remained unapologetic for it.

A trained Catholic priest, Lokodo who was suspended from performing his priestly duties for joining politics will always be remembered for fighting corruption and immorality.

In 2013 he was particularly critical against the miniskirt, which he said is to blame for, among other things, the increased sexual crimes against women.

To have this implemented Lokodo fronted the Anti-Pornography bill which was later passed into law. Although provisions banning miniskirts was struck out.

On several occasions Lokodo led televised police raids against dancers performing in music videos and clubs, saying they are too erotic. Several people have been arrested and Ugandan singer Jemimah Kansiime (Panadol wa Basajja) and Producer Didi were the first victims.

With this case Lokodo’s controversies were just beginning to take shape. Previously in 2012 he raided hotels to arrest homosexual crusaders, whom he said were not welcome in Uganda.

In 2015, father Lokodo proposed raids on guest houses in order to arrest Ugandans involved in ‘lunchtime sex’

“It is worrying, I want guest house owners to work with government to curb this pornography,” Lokodo said.

He wasn’t successful and was condemned by various sections of Ugandans.

Again in 2015 he shocked HIV experts and activists who had invited him for a function when he revealed how he always destroys condoms that are placed in hotel restrooms because they promote promiscuity.

“I feel very bad and annoyed at finding the whole containers (inside the toilets) full of condoms. Where I can, I collect them and throw them away,” he said.

The same year he shocked Ugandans when he claimed he had arrested Singer Desire Luzinda’s ex-lover Franklin Emuobor Ebenhron.

Franklin was suspected to the one who had leaked the singer’s nude pictures on social media.

“I am just trying to clarify the fact that I have never been arrested anywhere and I don’t know why the Minister of Ethics is saying that I have been arrested in Dubai or Kuwait or wherever,” Franklin said.

Lokodo in 2016 revealed that government had spent sh300m on a special machine to detect all pornographic content in Uganda. The machine has not yet arrived.

After promising Ugandans a machine to detect porn, Lokodo led government to setting up a committee designed to detect and curtail the circulation of pornographic material.

“Pornography has unfortunately encompassed the entire nation, so the role of this committee is very wide,” he said.

The Pornography Control Committee is covered under the Anti-Pornography Bill which was controversially passed by parliament in 2014

Nyege Nyege 2018

No one in Uganda will ever forget in 2018, when Lokodo momentarily banned a popular and highly publicised international music and arts festival called Nyege Nyege.

“This ugly thing called Nyege Nyege is not taking place this year. There will be nudity and sexuality done at any time of the hour. There will be open sex. The very name of the festival is provocative. It means “sex, sex” or urge for sex,” Lokodo said.

He received a lot of criticism and support equally for his attempt on banning the event which was later allowed to go on with strict conditions.

In 2019 Lokodo ruffled feathers when he proposed that all pastors obtain formal theological training from a recognised institute before they lead people.

Several pastors attacked the minister for interfering in their work. They later convened a meeting, to denounce Lokodo, called him names, and demanded that President Museveni sacks him from the docket.

Previously Lokodo had suspended Pastor Martin Ssempa from the pornography control committee (PCC).

“I in the meantime, I wish to inform you that your stay on the membership of PCC stands withdrawn,” the letter reads.

Lokodo said that Ssempa’s suspension was as a result of under-performance

Clash with the church

Although he chose politics for priesthood, he died with pain for being suspended from church.

“The day I was ordained a priest in 1986 was my happies, and the saddest was when I was suspended for joining politics. I have given them (the Catholic Church) headache because I still use my title and live as a priest. They were waiting to see me get married and produce children, but I didn’t” Lokodo says.

Lokodo was suspended on October 16, 2006 when he contested for a parliamentary seat.

When he refused to withdraw from the race, his bishop suspended him.

Upon his suspension Lokodo was prohibited from exercising priestly functions like saying mass and administering sacraments

“I miss that and hearing confessions but now I hear those of moral decay and the corrupt,” Lokodo says.

Fighting corruption

His zeal for fighting corruption cannot be undermined. He was behind the Zero tolerance to corruption policy which was passed by cabinet in 2018.

Much corruption is still stone in the shoes of Ugandans, Lokodo said no one else apart from Ugandans is to blame for the rampant corruption in the country.

“Government institutions have failed to fight corruption not because they don’t want or are not facilitated to do so but because citizens are watching corruption thriving and sitting back,” Lokodo said

His comments were not welcomed by Ugandans who they accused of trying to defend government institutions on corruption and shifting the blame onto the citizens.

Lokodo is also credited for championing efforts that led to the translation of the Holy Bible from English into Ngakarimojong language, during his Priestly work at Kangole Catechist Training Centre in Moroto Diocese.

The government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa describes Lokodo as moralist who set the bar high.

“It is shocking to hear that my friend Hon. Fr. Lokodo has died this morning. He died from Geneva where he had gone on duty. He set the nation’s moral bar high when he was Minister of State for ethics. Rest in a peace,” Tayebwa said on Saturday.

The state minister for Primary Education Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu; “It is often hard to find the right words at a time like this. So terrible to hear that we shall never physically meet again Fr Simon Lokodo. During this most difficult time, we listen to the voice of the Lord and take comfort in His love,”

The Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Esther Anyakun eulogized Lokodo as a soft-spoken legislator with integrity and a gentleman character.

“The region benefited from his wisdom and leadership right from when he was a Catholic Prist to Member of parliament. It’s a huge loss to Karamoja as a region, Anyakun said.

About Lokodo

He joined the Uganda Human Rights Commission in September 2021 from the Office of the President where he held the position of Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity.

Prior to which he had served as the Minister of State for Industry and Technology, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives of the Republic of Uganda.

Lokodo served as Member of Parliament for the last fifteen years; first as a Member of Parliament for Dodoth County, Kaabong District from 2006 to 2011 and later Member of Parliament for Dodoth West Constituency, Karenga District from 2011 to 2021.

He served as the Vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurances from 2008 to 2009.

Lokodo previously served as a Parish Priest at Kaabong Catholic Parish, Moroto Diocese from 1987 to 1994; the In Charge of Lay Apostolate in Moroto Diocese from 1991 to 1995; Coordinator of Social Services and Development at Kotido Diocese from 1991 to 1994; and again the Parish Priest of Karenga Catholic Parish, Kotido Diocese from 2000 to 2006.

He was a linguist having studied Latin, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, German and French and is fluent in English, Ngakarimojong, Italian, German, French, German and Luo languages.

He has Masters of Arts Degree (M.A) in Biblical Theology from Urban University, Rome, Italy and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology from the same University.

He also holds two Diploma: in Rural Sociology and Social Communication from the same University. He holds another Diploma in Philosophy and Social Sciences from Alokolum National Major Seminary, in Gulu, Uganda.