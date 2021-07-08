Skip to content Skip to footer

Fred Mudoola is the new Rugby Cranes coach

5 hours ago
By Johnson Were 

Former Rugby Cranes 15s side tight prop Fred Mudoola returns to the team as head coach, replacing Brian Makalama.

Uganda Rugby Union vice-president in charge of technical affairs Oscar Olaro confirmed the development.

“Yes, we have appointed Mudoola as head coach and appointed Makalama as a senior talent identification director,” he said.

Makalama guided the team to the quarter-finals of the Rugby Africa Cup.

Mudoola, the former Kobs Rugby Club tactician, first served as an assistant coach on the national team that had South African tactician John Duncan.

Brian Makalama

Mudoola has 16 years of coaching experience and brings to the team inspiration that has guided him to win several silverwares, both local and international.

He guided Uganda to the Elgon Cup victory, the U19 team to the CAR Tier B victory in 2007, and also helped the Uganda franchise to the final of the Bamburi Rugby Super Series in 2013 and 2014.

Mudoola is a Level II  world rugby certified coach and Level I strength and conditioning coach.

 

