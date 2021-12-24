French musician Alicia to entertain revellers at Alliance Française concert

By Shafik Ssenoga

Francophonie month is celebrated every March as a way to celebrate French language and culture.

As part of the celebrations, French musician Alicia will be coming to Uganda to perform at the Uganda National Cultural Center (National Theatre) on Saturday, March 26.

She will collaborate with Janzi Band’s James Ssewakiryanga Junior, popularly known as Ssewa Ssewa.

This was revealed at the launch of the concert organised by Alliance Française Kampala at the National Theatre on Tuesday.

Alicia, who will be performing for the first time in Uganda, promised a thrilling concert.

“I’m happy to be here. Although this is my first time in Uganda, I promise an electrifying concert. I want to collaborate with other artistes in the country. I have come here to learn and discover many good things in the country,” she said.

In a press release, Alliance Française Kampala stated: “The show will not only be an opportunity to see the talented Alicia and the creative Ssewa Ssewa accompanied by the Janzi Band, but also to see them play together on stage. After two days of residence together, they will present you with covers of Alicia’s songs.”

Sewa Sewa believes this will open doors for the development of the Uganda music industry.

“We believe those who are going to attend the show will enjoy it. We are going to rehearse with Alicia as best as we can to bring out our best,” he noted.