Skip to content Skip to footer

Music Review – Tonnafuya – Kataleya & Kandle

HomeAll PostsMusicMusic Review – Tonnafuya – Kataleya &#038...
3 hours ago
Share
38Views 0Comments

By Dennis Asiimwe 

They already have 26,000 views on YouTube a week after dropping their single,Tonnafuya, and it is sort of easy to see why: they are a striking duo. Along with this, the first thing that hits you is the question: are these twins?

The fun part? They are not even sisters. They are simply a pair of girls who look strikingly alike, gravitated towards each other because of their similar taste in music and a passion to hit the big time through music, and were snapped up by Theron Music, who saw the potential the girls seemed to have figured out for themselves.

They had already decided on being a duo, say the pair, who seem to be very self-aware.

Can they sing? Looking good in a music video is something anyone can pull off, but can they sing?

They have some decent pipes on them, truth be told. I can imagine someone like Andre working a decent track out of the pair, who do look strikingly similar. They do have a happy-go-lucky attractive vibe about them, something that recalls the pussy cat dolls, and they have the potential to be an explosive force.

For now, though, Tonnafuya is simply something for the pair to strut to in a music video, and they strut to maximum effect. They remind me of a younger Lydia Jazmine, which is probably a cautionary tale. She had the same clean cut, attractive appearance, but they seem to carry more energy and as a pair, they pack a punch.

Tonnafuya seems to be a deliberately provocative tune, packed with innuendo and outright sexual references. While that might be a gimmick that they are using to launch their careers, it is not a wise path to follow, and it certainly not necessary – as I mentioned earlier, they do have some singing ability. Look out for Kataleya and Kandle to be hogging the airwaves sooner than later – that YouTube video didn’t rack up 26,000 views accidentally.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Halima excites revellers at BUBU awards launch
August 13, 2021
Music
Celebrity artists mentor Pearl of Africa Star Search finalists prior to Sunday’s grand finale
August 4, 2021
Music
Eezy and Xfm’s Deejay Ali Breezy release another lock down hit
July 26, 2021
Music
Buchaman regrets not getting his shares in Fire Base
August 9, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.