Friends, fans paid my tuition at university – Vyper Ranking

Among the artistes that graduated yesterday at Kyambogo University was Saddam Ayire popularly known as Vyper Ranking. His journey to attain a Bachelor’s degree has not been plain sailing. The management to the dancehall sensation told The Kampala Sun that his friends and fans are the ones that worked hard to rise his tuition amidst many challenges.

“Man, it has been a war. Raising tuition in this situation has been so hard. It has been his friends and we the management that have always struggled to see that he graduates. You know he has a family to look after too. So handling his family affairs and his education too, as well as music has been a hard task. Thanks to the Venom addicts. They have been a group of loyal fans to us and we have managed to reach our dreams…,”,said Daz, his manager.

The singer has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, specializing in marketing. He came to the limelight with songs like “ekyenge”, “kiliza”, “go down and many more. Another artiste who graduated from the same institution is Vivian Tendo.