Friends of Komamboga waitress secure burial space  

By Eddie Ssejjoba

Friends and customers at Uncle Sam’s Place Pork Joint in Komamboga, Wakiso district have secured space at Bukasa Cemetery in Kira Municipality, where they are scheduled to bury Emily Nyinaneza, the 21-year-old bar waitress who was killed in a bomb blast on Saturday. The area, better known as “Digida’s Place”, has about five separate butcher shops for pork, where revellers from near and far often gather to enjoy roasted meat with drinks. Each of the joints has a small bar attached to it. The bomb, according to LC leaders, went off at Uncle Sam’s Place, about 40 metres from Digida Pork Joint.

No relative had showed up by this morning to claim Nyinaneza’s body. Friends and her former customers gathered at Kanyanya-Komamboga at the home of Paddy Mulumba, her former landlord, for vigil. The Police allowed them to pick the body from the City Mortuary and it was taken to the home, where she had been living with a friend.

The landlord said Nyinaneza was introduced to him by her friend, one Nakawooya, with whom she had been sharing the rental dues. He said he allowed Nyinaneza's friends to organise the vigil, but stopped them from keeping the body in the house

The area LC1 chairperson, Michael Buyondo, said they had tried to inquire from friends about whether Nyinaneza had relatives to no avail. He said the only information they had was that she came from Rwanda, but they did not have information about her exact home and relatives.

Sheilla Kyomugisha, the defence secretary, said many of Nyinaneza’s workmates and friends did not want to discuss matters relating to her private life. She said they feared that they would be arrested by security operatives if they talked to journalists.

Mulumba said Nyinaneza had lived at his rental for four years. He said she was introduced to him by her friend, one Nakawooya, with whom she had been sharing the rental dues. Mulumba said he allowed Nyinaneza’s friends to organise the vigil, but stopped them from keeping the body in the house. He said they fundraised money for transport and also bought a coffin to take the body.

“So many of her customers and friends stayed here overnight. She was a free girl and related well with people,” he said.

The secretary for women affairs, Nalongo Kalule Nanyonjo, said burial was scheduled to take place today at 2:00pm at Bukasa Cemetery.

Musa Kirya, one of the residents, said many were still in shock and fear after losing their colleague. He said they had previously reported incidents of insecurity and appealed to the Police to beef up security in the area.

Meanwhile, the Police have transferred one of the survivors of the Komamboga bomb blast, Rose Nakisiita, from Doctors’ Clinic in Mpererwe, where she had been admitted with severe injuries. Nakisiita had appealed for help, saying she did not have money to meet the medical bills and other requirements since she had worked at Uncle Sam’s Place for a short period. Security officials later appeared and took her to an unnamed facility.