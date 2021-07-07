Frustrated DJ Aludah reveals Plan B

By Ahmad Muto

City DJ Aludah has taken to social media to vent his frustration with the local entertainment circuit following a lockdown that has now lasted close to a year and a half. In his opinion, the whole industry is dead and the little hope he has is lost every day that passes. Therefore, he has considered other money-making ventures for survival, and one of them rubbish collection.

He tweeted: “Entertainment yaffa… we are just waiting for burial dates. Kati tukola bilala…ela if I knock at your door to hand you rubbish collection buveera… Don’t ask too many questions. Just get your kaveera quietly and get back to whatever it is you were doing.”

A number of entertainers likely relate with Aludah’s sentiments given most have partly abandoned music for other ventures, mainly agriculture because a huge chunk of their earnings came from performances at events, ceremonies and in bars.