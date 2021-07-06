FUBA turns to public for Silverbacks funding

By Ronald Kintu

Uganda male national basketball team, the Silverbacks qualified for the third straight FIBA Afrobasket. Despite the unassailable feat, it wasn’t a smooth ride both on and off the court.

Days after the milestone, Federation of Uganda Basketball Association head Nasser Sserunjogi went on to reveal that if it wasn’t for the money lenders the team wouldn’t have honoured the game against Morocco.

With the sports budget trimmed more, National Council of Sports was not in position to avail FUBA with the finances in time to camp and board to Rabat and claim a 65-77 victory last week on Thursday.

“It is not the first time this is happening as national teams travel and money finds them on foreign soil. One of the officials can wait and travel late with the funds or you go to money lenders.”

With the jerseys a reflection of the national flag and being flagged by government to go out and put up a big fight, Sserunjogi thinks that national teams should be a burden of government.

However, being in the know of the reality on ground, FUBA has embraced a fundraising campaign led by a former player Jonah Otim who is now in the America on kyekyo.

A target of USD100, 000 has been set and as you read this the green light towards the set goal is slowly gaining momentum. “So far we have moved this mile, we appreciate all those that have sacrificed to stir the Silverbacks forward.. We can do this, Together we can.”