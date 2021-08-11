FUBA’s nightmare hotel hosts Cranes

By Julius Senyimba

Remember the Afrobasket saga which had Silverbacks, the men’s national basketball team, sweat plasma over hotel bills?

Well, just weeks after the embarrassment that had the team beg the Government to bail them out or to be kicked out of Park Inn by Radison Hotel in Kigali, Cranes’ has chose the same lodgings.

Despite the off court fears, the basketball team played put up a good display and this might be the reason as to why Cranes opted for the same hotel to emulate the same performance.

Uganda Cranes is facing Rwanda tomorrow in a World Cup qualifiers game in a must win match before hosting the same opponent on Sunday at St. Mary’s Kitende stadium.

“The Uganda Cranes have arrived safely in Rwanda and booked in at Park Inn by Radison Hotel in Kigali,” Africana Nsereko the media personnel on the team noted.

To cut the long story short, with the hefty support from government and a good number of sponsors and partners, Cranes is way above hotel bills hurdles. Though, winning on the pitch is more of a vice now they have to fight tooth and nail.

